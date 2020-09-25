Last month in Chicago, there were “at least” 63 murders, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. That was actually good news, because July saw a staggering 105 slayings, which was more than double the number of killings in July 2019.

In July last year, Chicago — which we talked about in the Aug. 14 Insider Online — logged “just” 44 homicides. But behind every silver lining is a cloud, and this one hangs over the Windy City like the Sword of Damocles.

With that level of mayhem, isn’t it odd that anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety doesn’t drag its subsidiary, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, to Chicago’s South Side and open an office? They claim to fight for a reduction in so-called “gun violence,” but they don’t seem to get very close to the problem areas.

Insider checked with the website HeyJackass.com, a popular and rather entertaining data clearinghouse that keeps tabs on Chicago’s body count. As the Labor Day weekend came to a close, this website reported the following as of Sept. 22, 2020:

2,556: People shot and wounded in the city

526: People shot and killed in the city

576: Homicides in the city

Insider did a little supplementary snooping and found some data that should embarrass Lightfoot and her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel. Lightfoot took office in May 2019.

561: Murders in Chicago during 2018

490: Murders in Chicago during 2019, according to CNN

50%: Increase in homicides this year over last, as noted by the Sun-Times

4: States racked up more slayings than Chicago did on its own in 2018, the most recent year for which complete data was available at this writing.*

Those states were California, Pennsylvania, Texas and Georgia, the latter just barely with 568 homicides. It should be noted that California, with some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, racked up 1,739 murders that year, including 1,177 involving firearms. (*Note: Possibly by this week, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Report will be released, with data for 2019. Insider Online will be reporting on this new information over the next few weeks.)

Over the Labor Day weekend, Chicago saw eight people murdered, including an 8-year-old child. Forty-eight other people were wounded, including five under the age of 18.

