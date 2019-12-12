I’m fond of repeating friend Dick Thompson’s statement, “You never master a handgun,” because it resonates the hard truth in such simple terms.



To be effective as a handgun hunter, let alone any kind of hunter, you must continually hone your shooting skills. If you don’t, your abilities will rapidly diminish to your dismay. This simple fact makes handgun hunters — at least, the successful ones — the most dedicated among shooters.



These determined hunters need ammunition as dedicated as they are: ammo that is reliable, consistent and performs as expected. Handgunners need to know after aligning their sights and tripping their trigger their bullet won’t let them down, and the folks at Hornady have worked diligently to come up with the perfect solution.