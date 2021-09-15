How Far Is Too Far?

Long Range Temptation

Long range shooting has become increasingly popular the last few years. It’s been a driving force for bullet manufacturers, reloading components, optic companies, custom barrels and more. It’s hard to escape the fact — long range shooting is increasing with popularity.

Like many, I too enjoy the challenge of long-range shooting. It’s been a huge educational curve for me learning more about wind drift and bullet trajectory. Today’s advanced technology can be found in the shooting industry with many products, including optics and bullets far superior compared to 30 years ago.

One important fact that should not be overlooked or misunderstood — there is a huge difference between shooting at a chunk of steel and taking a poke at an animal. Take IHMSA for example, a silhouette match where competitors attempt to knock steel targets off their stand from various distances. Those rams are positioned at 200 meters or roughly 219 yards. A hit anywhere on the ram, top of the horn or rear-end for instance, will usually knock the ram down. This counts as a hit and life is good. The same shot placement on an animal results in wounded game. Not so good!