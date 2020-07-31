How to Become a 2A First Responder

New Edition Of Firearms Guide
Insider Online received a note from Impressum Media, publisher of the Firearms Guide series of reference guides, advising that the 11th edition has been published as a flash drive and digital combo.
According to publisher Chris Mijic, “The New Firearms Guide Flash Drive 11th Edition is published on a super-fast 16GB flash drive. This new Flash Drive 11th Edition is so small that you can carry it on a key chain. It is the world’s largest searchable guns and ammo reference guide that presents over 77,000 antique and modern firearms, air guns and ammunition from 1,300 manufacturers worldwide. It covers all types of guns from the oldest black powder muskets to American classic guns to the newest 2020 guns from 55 countries.”
He says gunsmiths should appreciate the new edition because it has more than 8,000 printable high-resolution firearm schematics and blueprints.
Users can find guns by caliber, action, type of stock, production year and/or country of origin with specs, prices and images.
Pricing is $39.95 for access to the guide for one year.
https://www.firearmsguide.com