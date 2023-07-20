How To Get More With Less

Hey Roy!

I summoned Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington once again. I want to make sure he doesn’t have the chance to get bored between filming all his videos we all love. I asked if he had ever heard of the flat nose die or jig and discussed it with him. Of course, he knew about them, and we kicked around ideas on the easiest way of making one.

We eventually came up with the idea of using a piece of scrap .22 barrel. It would be easy to drill through the barrel, essentially removing just the lands from the barrel so the body of a .22 rimfire shell could fit into it. Naturally, Roy said he had just the barrel, and if the chamber end was used, with minimal machining, he could make it work. All you have to do is cut the die to length, so the round-nose portion of the bullet peeks out the top of the jig.

Grabbing a file, simply file the nose flush to the top of the jig. You’re only going to need to remove less than 2 grains of lead. My scale indicates an average removal of 1.8 grains from the 40-grain bullet.

Cursed with sausage-like fingers, I found it easier to hold the die upside down and stroke it with the file laying on the table. It doesn’t take much, maybe 10 strokes.

LBT-Style .22 Rimfire?

Cast bullet expert and engineer of Lead Bullet Technology bullet molds Veral Smith taught us over 30 years ago that flat-nosed bullets transmit more energy, basically hitting harder, causing larger, permanent wound channels than bullets with smaller flats. Worse yet are round-nosed bullets which have a tendency to make wounds seal up after penetration is made, causing a slower death compared to flat-nosed counterparts.

We changed the total dynamics of the factory load by filing to an overall length of .930” from a factory original .980”. It’s amazing what happens when simply changing the nose profile from round nose to flat nose does to a bullet, shortening the overall length by .050” and removing less than 2 grains of lead (1.8). Its terminal performance goes up tenfold.

Roy had a few garden pests needing some special attention, and he used the flat-nosed slugs on them. He verified when struck with the flat-nosed slugs. The vermin were DRT, or dead right there. They didn’t take a single step.