Hunting For Used Guns?

Rock Island Auction: Sporting & Collector Firearms Auction

Many may be aware of the Sporting & Collector Firearms Auction held by Rock Island Auction — the auction house known for high dollar collectable firearms to the tune of several hundreds of thousands of dollars. Sure, that’s great for the top 1%, and we’re happy for them to be able to afford such treasures. But for us mere mortals, the Sporting & Collector auction is geared toward us with a lot of guns ranging from a few thousand to a few hundred bucks.

Most of the guns are listed on consignment and there are several ways to bid on them. You need to start an account, which is easy enough. Go to the Rock Island Auction website click on the ‘start an account’ button in the top right corner, and fill out the prompted pages. It’s easy!

The Sporting & Collector Auction runs from Oct. 4-7 and is the first auction on the screen. Click on ‘view catalog’ and the listings will appear by lot number. On the left is a filter system where you can narrow down your search by gun type, brand, caliber, make, or model. When something looks interesting you can bid two different ways.

Bids can be live, where you actively bid by telephone during the live auction. Or you can do a sealed bid where you simply post the top amount you’re willing to go to. You will be notified if you are out bid, giving you the chance to up the ante, if you so choose.

There are a lot of guns in this auction and I wasn’t aware of Rock Island having these types of auctions. I’m glad I know now, as it is a great way of grabbing a gun that slips through the crack depending on others wants and needs.