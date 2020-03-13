Neither bullet hits those velocities when fired from either my 6.5-inch Ruger Blackhawk or my Smith & Wesson Model 57 with its 6-inch pipe — but they’re pretty darn impressive. So much so, that 30 years ago I plugged a buck with the Ruger in an old clearcut and he didn’t go anywhere.

More recently, I was carrying a 4-inch Model 57 — the 6-incher comes out for the annual Elmer Keith Long Range Memorial Handgun Shoot, an invitational match that doubles as a fund raiser for the NRA Foundation — when another mule deer needed to be put down. A moving head shot did the job.

From my 6-inch S&W, the Nosler bullet has carried me to a 2nd- and 4th-place finish in successive matches, and if I’m ever on the trail and an emergency arises, I’m confident that bullet will go where I send it. Which brings me to the point of this narrative.

Handloading is a marvelous pastime, one my longtime pal (and a truly wonderful fellow) Bob Nosler once said in an interview for this column, “Is a game of recipes.” We of the loading bench brotherhood like to experiment. I’ve kept powder and bullet companies busy over the years, gracing my bench with presses, dies, trimmers and scales from RCBS, Hornady, Lyman, Redding and others, and bullets from just about everyone who makes them.

But once a handloader discovers a consistent load that works repeatedly in his or her gun, it’s over. In my humble opinion, once you find a reliable combination of components — stick with it.