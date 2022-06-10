Interrupting Your Trigger Press?

An Interruption of Sorts

Gil Hebard came up with the term “interrupted squeeze” to describe his technique of shooting. When first told of this technique by Andy, I immediately recognized it, as I think most experienced shooters all use this technique to some degree, without realizing it. Surely, those who have shot for score will understand the technique, while not necessarily knowing it by name.

During the interrupted squeeze, you’re still focusing on the front sight, but you’re also making sure sight alignment is perfect. This means your front sight has equal amounts of light on both sides of the rear notch and the top of the front sight is level with the top of the rear sight.

Sight picture is simply placing the top of the front sight where you are aiming while still maintaining sight alignment. When everything appears perfect, we start the trigger press, or squeeze. If during the squeeze the front sight wobbles off target, or sight alignment is broken, simply pause your squeeze. This takes tremendous muscle control of your trigger finger but can be accomplished with practice.

During the pause, you’re not letting up on your squeeze, or press, but stopping it. You may only be ounces away from the sear releasing. Once sight alignment and sight picture are regained, continue your press, or squeeze, until ignition.

Also, this interrupted pause is done as quickly as possible, without rushing yourself. There’s a malady known as target panic amongst archery shooters. The same thing occurs with firearm shooters. Target panic is both a psychological and neurological condition experienced by shooters when they anticipate the shot.

Anticipating the shot causes you to punch, slap, or jerk the trigger by trying to release the sear when sight alignment and sight picture are accomplished. It can become a reflex action, which is bad. Do you take the shot or do the shot? Is there a difference? You bet your sweet bippy there is, once you think about it.