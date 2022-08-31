Just what is it about politicians? It’s a bit like the timeless chicken or the egg conundrum. Were they all born criminals or does the system somehow make them that way?

I have known two professional politicians. One was a sitting U.S Representative. The other was just a fairly normal guy who was later elected to Congress. They both seemed like nice-enough blokes, but something bad clearly happens when you take that seat in the Capitol building.

John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton, the 1st Baron Acton, 13th Marquess of Groppoli, was born in 1834. He once penned a letter to an Anglican bishop that read, in part, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men…” History has forgotten his Regius Professorship of Modern History at Cambridge or his enthusiastic support of the Confederacy during the American Civil War (Lord Acton was a great proponent of States’ Rights). However, those timeless words concerning the seductive nature of power continue to resonate across history. It is a lamentably predictable trope that, regardless of their well-intentioned foundations, politicians invariably tend to devolve into self-serving swamp creatures. Maybe it’s something weird about the water in Washington, D.C.

While Lord Acton’s truism is pervasive, it is not inviolate. In the curious case of a Uruguayan politician named José “Pepe” Mujica we find that rare example of a genuinely selfless bureaucrat. His tale is one of what might be were all the world’s politicians to be so benevolently motivated.