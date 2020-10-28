Handling

The magazine release is a nice design touch. It’s not a push-button that might get depressed by a tight holster and body movement. At the lower rear edge of the trigger guard, it’s a lever that’s pushed downward to release. And it’s on both sides — another nod to left-handers.

The sights are square-picture and the front has an insert of green fiber optics. The fully adjustable rear has a wide notch. There are two neat status check points. On the right side, a small opening lets you see the rim of a round in the chamber. The internal hammer has a red top visible at the rear of the slide where it’s cocked.

After the last shot, the slide locks open. There is a small external release, but it’s better to just retract the slide slightly and let it go when reloading. For those who go to a lot of trouble to have a suppressor, there is a neat adapter available. If you want to hang a laser or a light, there’s a standard rail up front.

Glass-reinforced nylon is used for the grip-frame and slide-cover, polymer for the magazines, and steel for the rest of the P17. Empty, it weighs 10.9 oz.; Loaded full, 13.7 oz. It’s 6.7″ long and 5.3″ high. Width at the safety levers is 1.25″. The barrel length is 3.8″. Essentially, it’s a mid-compact, with room on the front strap for all three fingers.

The P17 is designed to work with regular “high-speed” .22 Long Rifle loads. Light target loads may fail to cycle the slide. My test ammo was CCI Mini-Mags. From a casual rest at 15 yards, most groups were around 3″ with one 2.5-incher. Function was flawless.

So, how much does this little jewel cost? I hope you’re sitting down when you read this. The suggested-retail price is just $199.

For more info: keltecweapons.com.