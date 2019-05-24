Ladies Guns

Playing It Smart

My suggestion would be to take the woman in your life to a gun store — preferably one with a range. Let her examine several guns until she selects a few that feel comfortable in her hand and have a trigger she can easily manipulate. I would also suggest you politely ask the clerk to keep his mouth shut until she has selected and fired several of these guns. No need to risk letting his chauvinistic attitude ruin the process. (You might only get one shot at this. No pun intended.)



Once the lady has fired several guns, she will be better equipped to make a decision based on experience, as opposed to someone else’s opinion. Don’t be disheartened if she selects a gun of questionable stopping power. I hate using those words. I believe the only stopping power a defensive handgun has is the intimidation factor when pointed at someone. If the situation degrades to the point a trigger has to be pulled, what you should hope for is that doing so provides you the opportunity to create distance and to escape, not that it will obliterate the bad guy. Handgun bullets are notoriously ineffective at stopping fights anyway.



The important thing to remember is IF you are successful in helping a woman find a handgun she likes to and can shoot; you have taken the first step towards bringing her into the world of guns, the concept of concealed carry and the notion of taking responsibility for her own safety. That’s a good thing. Even a man can admit that, and, if you make your lady friend happy by showing her how much you respect her brain and ability, she might just wear that lacy underwear you bought for her.