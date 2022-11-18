Large Frontal Mass

Can of Worms

This is the proverbial can of worms. Pandora’s Box. The Genie’s bottle. It’s my fault.

Honestly, it is enlightening to get reactions from gun people, each with their preferences, because it’s been my experience that people who carry hardware on a daily basis have made their choices for a variety — and combination — of reasons. And we can be assured they all speak from the heart because they’re not selling anything, they don’t get a commission for preferring one round over another, and they really have nothing to prove.

What works for each legally armed citizen is his or her personal choice, nobody else’s. And that brings us back around to the reactions I got from fellow shooters. One man obviously put a lot of thought into this:

“The closest thing to one hundred percent one-stop shots out of a handgun is a 125-grain Jacketed Hollow Point out of a four inch .357 Magnum!! I think that it all boils down to shooting the largest caliber that you are comfortable shooting and being able to accurately place your shots exactly where you want them while you’re under pressure!! After all never forget for a second that you’re fighting for your life or the lives of the ones you love!!!”

How does one argue with such logic? I’ve carried a .357 Magnum with 158-grain JHP handloads on the trail for many years and never felt under-gunned.

Then, there are proponents for the .40 S&W, a cartridge which I recently saw someone declare was headed for the scrap heap. It amused me because I know several people who carry sidearms in that caliber and I don’t think the .40 S&W is going anywhere. It’s a snappy round that may be the victim of the same thinking that occasionally relegates the .41 Magnum to the cemetery, which is utter nonsense.

It might just be I wasn’t asking the question from the perspective of someone who believes the .45 ACP actually is the best personal defense caliber, but more in the spirit of why would anyone believe it’s the best in a field loaded with other options?

It’s a question for which there may be no real answer, and certainly no incorrect answer.

