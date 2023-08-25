Lion Tamers

As this was being written, authorities in Jefferson County, Washington, on the north side of the Olympics National Park, were looking for a mountain lion that had attacked an 8-year-old girl, fortunately inflicting only minor injuries.

They were hoping to kill it (“euthanize” seems to be a politically correct term meant to spare the sensitivities of people who are always looking to be offended) and make sure the cougar didn’t attack anyone else.

The attack made national news and served as a reminder to those of us living in the West to be prepared. When they happen, wild animal attacks are sudden and swift, something cougars are very good at.

The July attack could have been much worse. Thankfully, this little girl has a courageous mom who was able to frighten the big cat away. Screaming and yelling can scare a predator away, but it’s good to have a backup plan.

Longtime readers will recall my past references to a guy who was killed by a cougar only a few miles from my front door back in May 2018. Anyone questioning why people carry sidearms whenever they step off the pavement just “ain’t from around here,” or they have a serious misunderstanding of just how “wild” wildlife can be.