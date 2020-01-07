The new SCCYs are pretty, but they’re double action only with a 9 lb. trigger pull. While I understand the value of DA-only in a carry gun for safety reasons, especially with less experienced shooters, I wasn’t sure I’d like it. I did some dry-firing before taking the SCCYs to the range and discovered it’s easy to stack the trigger right up to the breakpoint, do a quick recheck of your sight alignment, then touch the round off. During live fire, all my rounds from either gun impacted at or near my point of aim. Encouraged by the performance of the SCCYs with factory ammo, I began shooting some of my handloads using Inceptor’s ARX bullets. There were no malfunctions of any kind and surprisingly accurate results.



With the capability to easily add color in the mix when making a polymer product, most gun manufacturers now do that with at least some of their models. I was on the phone with a Taurus rep the other day, and she told me she was waiting to get her G3 until it was available in colors. My G3 is black but my G2, which is the one I carry most often, is a cool looking FDE with a black slide. It’s funny how that’s appealing because my guns are always concealed when they’re on my person. It’s when I’m looking at them at home or taking them to the gun range for other shooters to enjoy the colors draw the compliments and “I want one of these!” comments.