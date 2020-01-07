History Of The Idea
During my gun store days colorful imports like the SAR B6 and EAA Pavona were good for sales. Many of our clients were first-time shooters and at least half were women. The guns were reasonably priced and pretty, often resulting in a sale where there might not have been one if all I had on hand was a store full of black guns.
A professional woman who lived in an upscale neighborhood in a nearby city known for its wealthy inhabitants came home one day to find her housekeeper tied up in the garage and most of her jewelry and other small valuables gone. She’d never thought about owning a gun before, but she did then. She came to us for training, intent on getting her license to carry, and of course she needed a gun.