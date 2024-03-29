Lower That Hammer Spur!

I have a nifty Uberti “Cartridge Conversion” single action in .38 Special. I’ve put decent sights on it, slicked the action up and even put a hammer over-cock stop on it, but I’ve never liked the hammer spur angle. Black powder revolvers are famous for their “too high” hammer spur, making easy one-handed cocking often ungainly and awkward.

One day not long ago, I was looking at it, and it suddenly dawned on me it’d be an easy fix. Ten minutes later, it was in pieces and I had the hammer in my vise. A few short minutes later, I had partially cut through the hammer spur with a Foredom tool and cut-off wheel and used my shop-made hammer to tap it down a bit. Semi-scientific eyeballing revealed it looked about right, so it was off to my shop. I do my gun work at a bench in my garage, but my welding gear lives in the “big” shop.

I’m a self-taught TIG welder, and it’s paid no end of dividends over the years. Filling holes, welding up sears, 1911 frames, filling “oopsie” dovetail cuts or doing a zillion other welding jobs has made life easier in the shop. Like the old saying goes, “If you can weld, then anything is anything you want it to be.” Give or take some, I suppose.