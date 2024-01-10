I recently saw a very sweet lady in the clinic who had gotten her finger stuck in a sewing machine. I encounter folks at work who run afoul of sundry wild beasts and malevolent mechanical contrivances with some regularity. Ghoulish though it may sound, fixing such things is invariably the highlight of my day. If your professional world orbited around such sultry stuff as snot, STDs and hemorrhoids, you’d feel the same way. Don’t judge.

Anyway, this poor lady had simply suffered an accident. Work around machines long enough, and eventually, you will get yourself nipped. I have myself had unpleasant encounters with both my drill press and my table saw. It is simply by the grace of almighty God that I still enjoy my full complement of digits. However, as I was visiting with this lady, it did provide impetus to wax nostalgic about my own painful learning experiences.

I once had a bad experience with a sewing machine myself. My mom is, among a great many other superlatives, a simply outstanding seamstress. Once when I was but a wee a tot I plopped down before her briefly unattended sewing machine to take stock. Curiosity not confined to the realm of suicidal felines, I promptly stuck my little miniature hand into the device and tapped the pedal, dropping a stitch right through my thumbnail.

I don’t remember the rest of the event clearly, but I’m sure it involved a fair amount of unmanly shrieking. Mom made it better, as she always did, and I learned a valuable lesson. Not once since that time have I ever been tempted to stick my hand into a live sewing machine. And that is where I differ from, it seems, every other human being on the planet.