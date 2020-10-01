Most famous for the large Desert Eagle and BFR revolvers, Magnum Research also has “normal” sized guns in its arsenal. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Magnum Research, so it was the perfect time to introduce the stylishly improved Baby Eagle III. The sleeker and upgraded design are sure to be a hit whether it be for concealed carry, home defense or plain old shooting/plinking fun.

For conventional carry, the streamlined Baby Eagle III, is a more refined version of previous models. Available in full- and compact-frame sizes in either all steel or polymer frames and in three different calibers, the Baby Eagle III surely has something to offer your carry needs.