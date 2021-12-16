The Super Blackhawk Plan

The Ruger Super Blackhawk was slated for a tastefully done full-coverage laser engraving, but not to the extent of being gawdy, or unnatural looking. Romae knocked it out of the park with her chosen pattern design and coverage.

The stainless steel was first brush finished, giving Romae a blank canvas for her laser engraving. After the laser work is completed, she then inks the background, providing depth and a shadowy, three-dimensional look to the engraving. I love it!

I also had the hammer and trigger blackened with DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating to accent the inked laser engraving. It really adds a nice touch to the overall looks of the single-action shooter. Overall, the Super Blackhawk transformation turned out wonderfully!