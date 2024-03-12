Making Good Choices

Examples

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa. He is 52 years old, six years younger than me. Musk’s father once illegally dealt in emeralds. His mother is a Canadian supermodel.

Musk made a series of decisions that led him to become one of the wealthiest people on the planet. He heads some of the most successful companies in the world and is currently worth an estimated $213 billion.

By contrast, Jeffrey Dahmer was born in 1960 in Milwaukee, Wis., to Lionel and Joyce Dahmer. Lionel was a research chemist, while Joyce was a teletype machine instructor. Jeffrey had one younger brother.

Young Jeffrey made a series of decisions that ultimately led him to kill, dismember and eat 17 young men and boys. He was subsequently beaten to death in prison in 1994. In both cases, Musk and Dahmer made a series of decisions that led them to their ultimate fates for either good or ill.