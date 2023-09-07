Jack-Knife Dreams, Ka-Bar Kids & Big Boy Toys

Turbo Grind

Happy as a lark for my pocketknife, I noticed it wasn’t hair-shaving sharp, even though I was lacking hair on my forearms. My pap had a tool/tractor shed with just about every kind of tool known to man. On his heavy work bench were bench grinders. Surely, I could hone a hair-popping edge with a course stone bench grinder? And it would be much faster than using a sharpening stone, right? Those were for amateurs.

I flipped the switch to the bench grinder. When reaching full RPM status, it hummed along almost silently. I figured I’d just grind a nice, neat edge on my newly obtained prized possession. After all, I’d had it for a whole 40 minutes at this point. Boy, won’t everyone be jealous of how sharp my knife is?!

Holding the knife to the spinning grinding stone, a hail of sparks erupts. This is good, right? That grinder ate up more blade faster than I could eat grandma’s iced Christmas cookies. I quickly switched sides, to maintain an even grind. Can’t do one side without the other. Even I knew about blade geometry and symmetry back then.

The blade was sharper but had a rough-edged appearance to it. A lesson was learned, but it took years for me to appreciate it. This knife was the catalyst for the rest of my life. I’ve pretty much carried a knife with me from that day forward.