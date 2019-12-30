Milt Sparks Holsters

The Corral

My own 200AW (adjustable welt) was carved by an old saddlemaker who continues to carve for MSH. The depth of his work provides a 3-dimensional portrait of a perfect desert flower. However, you can go the traditional route, and simply leave your rig plain, or perhaps go with a border stamp, accenting the flowing lines of the holster itself.



The 200AW allows for custom tension adjustment with a single tension screw. The wrap-around hammer shroud protects the hammer and sights from any inadvertent bumps. The 200AW was a favorite of Elmer Keith, by the way.



The 55BN (Bruce Nelson) is a longstanding classic model in the Milt Sparks line. My own 55BN’s are boned-out perfection, almost looking like an X-rayed outline of the pistol riding comfortably in its cocoon. The pistols “snap” when fully holstered, for safe, secure carry. Milt Sparks received permission from Bruce Nelson to make the design, when demand became too high for Bruce in the early ’70s when he was still active in law enforcement.



The Summer Special 2 was introduced in 1992 and is of rough-side out construction, with a metal reinforced mouth for ease of holstering. Sewn-in sight rails and a protective shirt guard extension make it a popular choice in warmer weather as it rides lower and spots an FBI style slant, with a straight drop available.



The Criterion was developed for customers preferring a metal reinforced mouth for easier holstering while maintaining the rake and ride height of the Nexus model. The Criterion features a self-closing neodymium magnetic belt loop system, duplicating a one-way snap function, but is much easier to contend with.



The Versa Max 2 is a classic Milt Sparks original and by far, their most popular IWB holster. Key features include a fully encased metal reinforced mouth, protective back flap to avoid skin on gun contact, offset, non-pivoting belt loops ensuring gun butt won’t shift, and horsehide construction on the body side of all VM 2’s for extra moisture protection. MSH has many more designs available, so dig deeper if you need to.