More Ways To Play: Non-Rimfire Fun-Guns

When his Editorship asked me to write a piece about guns that are fun to shoot, cost effective and light recoiling, but weren’t .22 caliber, I had to blink a few times. For a guy who shoots about three rounds of .22 for every centerfire round, the premise was almost akin to Roy saying, “Hey: Write me an article about hand-held tools that drive nails, but let’s not make it about hammers.” I’ll state my own bias that .22’s are the fun’nest and best’est guns in the world, and I believe everyone should have one. Or nine.



For this reason, I had a bit of big-boy thinking to do when I asked myself, “So why don’t more people own .22-caliber firearms?” I came to realize there’s no shortage of acceptable reasons. Lots of folks are operating on tight budgets and can’t afford the expense of another handgun. Others might reasonably expect any of their handguns to serve a variety of roles — including self-defense — and here rimfires come up short. There’s also practicality: Reloaders might prefer to “roll their own” with available powder and components rather than go the rimfire route for cheap thrills.



There’s also the problems associated with the diminutive rounds themselves, which are still out of stock in a lot of areas where hoarders still walk the earth. And, when they’re in stock, they’re a lot more expensive than they were even six years ago, since the rimfire drought had the secondary effect of showing how much consumers are really willing to pay for a brick.



All that said, my biggest “a-ha” moment was realizing shooting as a pastime comes down to having a fun, emotional connection with one’s firearm. You know: Shooting to move the soul and spirit. Shooting to put a smile on your face. If a .22 feels like a toy and the experience is disappointing, then why bother leaving the house? If we all decided to shoot purely on the basis of cost and with a minimum of felt recoil, you’d be reading a magazine called American Airgunner.



With that said, there’s a lot of options out there ticking a number of similar boxes a rimfire will, but might be a lot more up your alley.