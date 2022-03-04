Musher Learns to Carry a Bigger Gun

Bridgett Watkins was on a training run last month when she and her dog team came face-to-face with a bull moose. He had already shed his antlers (probably a very lucky gift from Nature, because antlers are a bull’s weapon of choice), and was in no mood to give ground. Bridgett and her husband Scotty, both told me the snow has been deeper-than-normal with layers of ice on top and sandwiched between, making for some difficult, and even injurious and painful walking for the wildlife.

With a friend trailing on a snowmobile with a half-dozen other dogs, Bridgett caught sight of the big animal from several hundred yards away, making its way in and out of the brush lining the trail. She prudently slowed down, hoping the bull would wander off but instead Watkins and her dog team ended up within about 150 yards of the approaching moose. That’s when she reached into her pocket for her Ruger LCP semi-auto pocket pistol chambered in .380 ACP.