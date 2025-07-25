The Cure, and other Tales

As I read my calendar, it’s about two months until my fall hunting season opens with my annual sneak attack on high country blue — “dusky” or “sooty” to you purists —grouse. Later I shift to mule deer hunting and maybe this year I’ll conk a pheasant or quail with any luck.

Veteran readers of the Insider column know I’m a blue grouse fanatic. I will not submit to counseling, although my withdrawal symptoms in January are the stuff of legend. But we ain’t talking about shooting or hunting this trip. Nope, we’re talking about camping with guns — and dining, morning and evening. And for that, one is blessed if the camp stove is graced by the presence of cast-iron skillets.

Genuine cast iron skillets need to be “cured,” and this involves heating, greasing and smoking, in that order. I’ve been cooking on this hardware for a very long time and have learned that if one takes the time to care for his cookware, it is an experience not unlike being careful with his, or her handloading chores. Both must be taken seriously, else a cartridge failure or culinary disaster could befall you and ruin a $29.95 hunt on a secret few acres of public land only a few thousand other people know about.

Once you’ve cured cast iron, you never, ever wash with soap and water. That ruins the cure faster than the legislature can hike your property taxes. So on a recent sunny Sunday afternoon, I fired up the old Coleman, warmed up my three skillets, applied generous splats of Crisco and let ‘em smoke. All the while, I was running patches down the bores of my S&W and Ruger Blackhawk sixguns, so you see, I can multi-task.

The way I was taught to cure a skillet is to apply more grease when the smoke clears, let it smoke some more, and then let it cool. Store it maybe after a wipe with a towel, but otherwise leave it alone. I’ve done this and learned a couple of things:

1. Bacon grease adds to the seasoning

2. Eggs won’t stick if you cool down the pan and maybe squirt on a little vegetable or olive oil,

3. If you want a ribeye steak to die for, warm the cast iron slowly so the whole pan bottom has an even heat, add oil and when it’s ready, add the steak. In a separate pan, fry up some sliced potatoes with a few shreds of sliced onion. You may otherwise camp like a hobo, but you’ll dine like royalty.