“Never give up” is a phrase we learn early in life. If you didn’t, you should have, because it is the essence of a successful life. Even more important, it brings peace and satisfaction knowing we gave it our all in every task we perform, no matter the outcome. And when giving it your all, you’re usually successful. If not, you’ll learn from your failure, readjustment, improvise, dust yourself off and go at it again. This tenacity is the lifeblood to success.

When we’re younger, we do everything we can to be the best we can be. We’re sponges, soaking in every bit of knowledge possible, working hard to achieve our goals. As the journey continues, we keep trying to improve. Eventually, we reach a plateau, and finally, a decline as we get older. No matter how we fight it, it is inevitable. This is merely the cycle of life. It’s why man has always strived to find the mystic fountain of youth, if only there were such a thing …

Athletes, or those who worked hard physically, notice this phenomenon sooner than most. It happens because their bodies simply wear out. The same back-breaking work that built you up, making you strong, now has the opposite effect. Aches, pains, arthritis and other maladies rear their ugly head in ways you never thought possible. Aging is undoubtedly not for sissies, but you must never give up to keep enjoying life.

One of my favorite motivational posters I ever saw showed an older man wading a stream, fly rod in hand, using a walker. Sure, he may not get around as well as he used to, but he was out there enjoying life as best he could, all because he “never gave up.”