SCCY DVG-1

At first glance, the new SCCY DVG-1 may look like just another CPX, but in fact, it’s a 9mm striker-fired handgun — the company’s first.

Built on a very concealable subcompact-size polymer frame measuring just over 6″ long and 5″ tall, the DVG-1 matches its 9mm CPX brothers with a 10+1 capacity out of steel magazines. It also features the same Quadlock Barrel System that makes the CPX series so accurate.

Adding to the DVG-1’s accuracy is a 3.1″ barrel with 1:16″ right-hand twist and a flat trigger with crisp 5.5-lb. pull. Rather popular these days, the straight trigger profile provides shooters with added leverage, making the trigger feel lighter and smoother while providing a shorter and more positive reset. As Archimedes stated, “Give me a lever long enough and I shall move the world” — or at least give us a better trigger.

Also new, the DVG-1 grip texture has been enhanced for an even more slip-free, rock-solid grip. Curved serrations are also machined on both the front and rear of the stainless-steel slide to aid in slide manipulation and press-checks.