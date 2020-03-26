New SCCY DVG-1
Down Goes Goliath
When it comes to self-defense, or more importantly, the defense of your family, price shouldn’t be an obstacle. I’ve never met Joe Roebuck, founder and CEO of SCCY Firearms, but based on his handguns I know we’d get along wonderfully. And I bet you would too, because he’s covering our backs by designing reliable and affordable firearms for people like you and me.
SCCY has been a trailblazer in the subcompact sidearm arena, giving us the .380 ACP and 9mm polymer-framed, hammer-fired CPX series. Now, Roebuck has answered the request of many shooters with the latest release — the DVG-1.
David Versus Goliath
With the market already loaded with great options for concealed carry, releasing a new pistol can feel like an impossible battle. But with a solid product at an even better price point, SCCY felt they could not only compete with the DVG-1, but win. Thus, the model was given the fitting and funny “David Versus Goliath” moniker.
SCCY DVG-1
At first glance, the new SCCY DVG-1 may look like just another CPX, but in fact, it’s a 9mm striker-fired handgun — the company’s first.
Built on a very concealable subcompact-size polymer frame measuring just over 6″ long and 5″ tall, the DVG-1 matches its 9mm CPX brothers with a 10+1 capacity out of steel magazines. It also features the same Quadlock Barrel System that makes the CPX series so accurate.
Adding to the DVG-1’s accuracy is a 3.1″ barrel with 1:16″ right-hand twist and a flat trigger with crisp 5.5-lb. pull. Rather popular these days, the straight trigger profile provides shooters with added leverage, making the trigger feel lighter and smoother while providing a shorter and more positive reset. As Archimedes stated, “Give me a lever long enough and I shall move the world” — or at least give us a better trigger.
Also new, the DVG-1 grip texture has been enhanced for an even more slip-free, rock-solid grip. Curved serrations are also machined on both the front and rear of the stainless-steel slide to aid in slide manipulation and press-checks.
Available in two models, both sport low-profile sights that can easily be swapped with aftermarket sights sized for other popular striker-fired pistols. However, following suit with the rest of the industry, the DVG-1RD model is fitted with a factory-mounted Crimson Trace CTS-1500 red dot which boasts over 20,000 hours of battery life for its 3.5 MOA dot, as well as a 3-year warranty.
Proudly made in America, maybe it’s time you support and give a second thought to a cost-effective manufacturer providing us with quality and affordable firearms with a lifetime warranty. Besides, you can never have enough guns, right?
MSRP is $289 for the base DVG-1 and $389 for the DVG-1RD.
For more info: www.sccy.com