The big Army helicopter churned through the black arctic night, threading through valleys and down riverbeds, picking a route through the snow. An Air Force radar station required some critical widget. National Security was on the line yet again. The pilot resigned himself to missing his third Christmas Eve in a row.

Using night vision goggles, the young Captain scanned the upcoming terrain through ever-intensifying snow showers and grew increasingly morose. They could very likely get weathered in at the radar station. No job was worth this kind of…

“Hey, sir, we’ve got a problem.”

“What is it, Chris?” the pilot asked tensely.

“It looks like a tripped debris screen latch on the combining transmission. It won’t reset, boss.”

The tripped latch could mean one of two things. The latch could be bad, in which case they would all be laughing about this tomorrow. Conversely, if the indicator was operating as advertised, the transmission was coming apart. The young pilot addressed the Warrant Officer in the other seat, “Rus, man, we gotta get on the ground.”

“I know, boss,” he responded. “Find a clearing and I’ll get the call off.”

The Captain spotted a tiny opening in the snow-covered forest below. The clearing was pitifully small, but you have to take what’s offered in the White Mountains of Alaska at night.

“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday, this is Army copter 90166 on guard. We are executing an precautionary landing in the White Mountains vicinity…” Rus spun the GPS up to present position. “Whiskey Golf niner seven three, four two niner.”

“Do you think anybody heard you?”

“No sir, I don’t. Not out here,” the other pilot responded truthfully.

“I didn’t think so, either.”

The landing was uneventful, with the flight engineer and crew chief ensuring the Chinook’s massive rotor system cleared the trees all the way around.

“Guys, get into your gear, get up top, and pull the debris screen,” the Captain said, looking at them seriously. “You two gentlemen can build one of these machines out of Pez dispensers and band-aids. We’re counting on you to get us out of here. Got it?”

Chris, the Flight Engineer, smiled at the compliment and said, “Roger, on it.”

The Captain asked quietly, “Rus, what’s the OAT?”

He glanced at the outside air temperature gauge and whistled. “It’s minus forty two, boss.”

“This could get serious fast. Take the emergency transponder and your survival radio and find someplace high. See if you can raise an airliner or something. It’s way too cold to bag in the Boeing Hilton. I’m gonna get started on a shelter. We may be here a while.”

The Captain zipped up his parka, grabbed the entrenching tool off of his rucksack, and stepped out into the darkness.

The descending helicopter had cleared much of the snow, leaving a solid waist-high bank piled up against the spruces. He was five minutes into the snowdrift when a voice cut through the darkness.

“Hey, sir,” the sergeant called. “We’ve got the screen pulled. There aren’t any big metal chunks, but without another screen to try we don’t have any way of knowing if the transmission’s eating itself.”

“I don’t suppose we’ve got another screen in there anywhere, do we?” the Captain asked hopefully.

“No, sir, we don’t,” Chris answered. “I’m sorry, boss. I’d build you one if it were possible.”

“I know you would, Chris. Don’t sweat it, man.” The Captain launched into the snowbank like a man possessed, thinking some awfully vile thoughts about Alaska, Boeing engineers and the US Army. He was interrupted by a long howl uncomfortably close by.

“Rus!” he shouted. “Get back to the plane…now. Those are wolves.”