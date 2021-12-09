Northern Precision Custom Base Guard Bullets

Shootin’

Shooting consisted of using a 6″x6″ carpeted wood block with a sandbag on top and a sandbag for my off hand. In other words, I was rock solid. Distance was 25 yards, and I was aiming at 2″ fluorescent orange stick-on squares from U-line. Velocity was just over 1,120 fps and accuracy was just under 2″ for five shots. As I only had 10 bottom guard bullets loaded, that was it for testing.

When I was done shooting, I pulled the cylinder and examined the bore. It was cleaner than when I started. The copper base guards definitely worked, scraping any lead deposits left behind from the high lead alloy bullets. Northern Precision carries the base guard bullets in 0.308, 0.358, 0.416, 0.429 and 0.458″ diameter. Pricing starts at $20 per 50.

These slugs would be wonderful for the handgun hunter, or anyone looking for a less expensive alternative for reloading bullets. The low velocity threshold makes these perfect training loads for beginners as well. William “Bill” Noody is a one-man shop who promises quality products and reasonable prices. He’s knowledgeable and willing to share information if you need any hints or product information. Bill can be reached at (315) 955-8679 or at npcustombullets.com. Tell him Tank sent you.

