Reliability brings us the same comforts as a warm shelter and full stomach does. Maybe that’s why everyone loves Stan so much? You see, Stan shows up every weekend at our club shooting range. There’s nothing extraordinary about him, unless you count the fact, he’s 92. Some guys show up just a much, but they’re nowhere near as loved as Stan.

Sure, he moves slow, but he’s moving. He takes his time carrying his cased rifle to the bench he’ll be shooting at. Then he gets a few sandbags, a couple of carpeted shooting blocks of wood and shuffles them to his bench. On weekends our range has designated range officers (RO), usually four. When Stan comes, most of the RO, if not busy, help Stan get set up, carrying his blocks and bags for him to his bench.

They’ll help set his target up, usually running it out to the 100-yard line for him. Stan doesn’t ask for help but appreciates the helping hand. He’s earned the respect of every RO at the club with his grit and determination. He just doesn’t give up. He comes every weekend to shoot, while obviously in pain. As he says, “beats sitting at home doing nothing.”