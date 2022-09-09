Ol' Dusty Is Special Indeed

Surprise Guns

I talk to my friend Ted weekly on the phone, and we sound like two enthused 10-year-olds swapping hunting, cop and gun stories. While conversing with him the other day, he gave me this sage advice, “look for sign.”

“What do you mean, Ted?” I replied with confusion.

“Just watch for sign,” he repeated.

A few days later, my wife lugged in a long narrow box she had to sign for. Confused, I wasn’t expecting anything. But it was the proper size for a rifle.

I opened it up as any 10-year-old would and pulled out a bubble-wrapped long rifle. The words “look for sign” go through my head, and I know what it is.

Ted sent me his custom flintlock we have talked about so many times! I was surprised, shocked, dumbfounded, ecstatic and confused. Why would he do such a thing? We’ve swapped books on several gun-related topics about different characters in history. But this? Holy cow! After looking the gun over, I went to throw the box out. It was still heavy. Inside was another muzzleloader — this one a percussion lock. I couldn’t believe it.

I called Ted and said, “Are you crazy? What are you doing?” He just cackled at me, saying, “Remember, I told you to watch for signs.” I thanked Ted profusely, telling him I would take care of them and that we are just keepers of such treasures until they are turned over to another keeper. Ted was able to witness my joy and appreciation in real-time while, thankfully, still being on the same side of the dirt as me.

As I wiped my new treasures down with Ballistol, I asked my wife if she would mind me hanging them up in our living room so I could admire them while working from the kitchen table or watching TV. She agreed, noticing a single tear rolling down my cheek. “Aw, are you crying?” she asked. “Nah, these old guns are notorious for dust,” I replied, leaving it at that. The name stuck.