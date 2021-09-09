Old Gun Love

Why?

Why are these older guns more enticing to us, as we get older ourselves? I can’t speak for everyone, but I do have my own reasons why I appreciate these older relics. Older guns from a certain time provide the perfect median for time travel. Holding, feeling, aiming, and in some instances, shooting these guns let us experience what our heroes, or beloved family members experienced long ago.

How cool is it to be able to hunt with great grandpa’s old deer rifle, or beloved side-by-side shotgun with Damascus barrels? How about shooting an elk, or wildebeest with a Winchester 1895 like Teddy Roosevelt did over a hundred years ago? These are the magical moments we strive to repeat when we are seasoned enough to appreciate these special experiences. Not to be wasted on youth, these fine moments are for those wise enough to savor each instance spent afield with such arms.