one for the street — one for the field

Handguns are purchased for a variety of reasons, with self-defense and general outdoor use right at the top. Two of the latest from S&W, the M&P 2.0 Compact 9mm and the Model 648 .22 Magnum fit nicely into these two categories. And keep in mind, the 9mm could certainly be carried in the field while the .22 Magnum could also serve for self-defense in a pinch.



The M&P name goes back 120 years to the original K-Frame first chambered in .38 Long Colt. And just about one century after S&W brought out their New Century .44 Special Triple-Lock they introduced their M&P line of semiautomatics, carrying on the grand tradition of the M&P name. I was not too pleased at them stealing the name of a classic sixgun, however the 21st century line up of M&P pistols have proven to be more than worthy of the title.



The latest M&P, M2.0 Compact 9mm is exceptionally attractive with its Flat Dark Earth finish. Its 4" barrel riding inside an Armornite stainless steel slide is finished in Cerakote Flat Dark Earth and this same finish is molded into the polymer frame. Armornite is a corrosion-resistant finish, furnished on the barrel as well as the slide.



This M&P features a low barrel axis, helping to reduce muzzle flip and allowing faster acquisition of the sights. When it comes to fast shooting there’s no one any faster than Jerry Miculek. Jerry says the new M&P 2.0 Compact is exceptionally fast shooting because of several things, including the 18-degree grip angle and the trigger having a tactile reset. The tactile reset is short allowing minimum travel on both the pull of the trigger and the reset. When Jerry shoots it you have to really pay attention to even be able to count the shots — he’s that fast! In my shooting I find the trigger to be excellent, very smooth, measuring 61/2 lbs. My trigger finger always seems to get irritated by so-called safety triggers, however the regular trigger found on the M&P is quite comfortable for me.