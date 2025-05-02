One of a Kind

The whole thing began as a kind of misunderstanding, I think, but it led to a lasting friendship and the ownership of a simply phenomenal pistol from the hands of a craftsman.

Going back almost 25 years, I was working on an article about what someone should expect to pay for a customized Model 1911; nothing fancy, no racegun features, just cocking serrations fore and aft, tritium sights with the front dovetailed, rather than pinned, in the slide, beavertail grip safety with a bump and ambidextrous thumb safety. Oh, and two-tone with a stainless frame and blue slide. Y’know … nothing extravagant.

I believe I interviewed people from four or five different outfits, explaining how this was for an article. Included in the bunch was Olympic Arms in Lacey, Washington, with its custom shop known as Schuetzen Pistol Works. This was the home team, so to speak. I knew some of the guys and, well, it would not have been right to leave them out. Suffice it to say, after all this time, it was a smart move.

A couple of weeks later, I made a 60-mile drive down Interstate 5 for a chat with Bob Schuetz, founder and CEO at Olympic Arms, a company which produced rifles on the AR platform. Olympic was responsible for some of the design innovations we now find on modern semi-automatic rifles from other manufacturers.