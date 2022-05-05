One Solid Sixgun

I recently opened the gun safe and dug out my first large-caliber six-shooter, a Ruger New Model Blackhawk purchased some 40 years ago, for a long-overdue visit to the range to make sure the old wheelgun still had some spunk.

We had quite a chat, remembering some good old times and one or two misadventures.

The late Bill Ruger, who I knew slightly and interviewed twice, must have seen me coming because I was but a 5-year-old nuisance when his company introduced the first Blackhawk single-action revolver, chambered for the .357 Magnum in 1955.

Unbeknownst to me at the time (I was just a little kid!), there was something of a craze in progress for television and big-screen westerns. Ruger — smart businessman that he was — quickly responded by introducing the .22-caliber Single Six and followed with the Blackhawk. According to various stories I’ve read or heard, when Smith & Wesson unveiled the first .44 Magnum, it didn’t take Ruger long to introduce a Blackhawk in that caliber. In the mid-1960s, a Blackhawk in .41 Magnum appeared, and from there, the model began hosting a variety of calibers.