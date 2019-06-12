Phone Apps

Shooting, Hunting, CCW, Ballistics — It’s Right On Your Phone

Smart phones have changed our lives — for good and bad. Ask a question and if nobody knows the answer, they’re either looking it up on their phone or wondering why you’re not. When I started looking into apps providing useful information for we gun people I was amazed at what I found. Here’s a rundown on some you may find useful. All the ones listed are available for iPhones and/or Android phones so just find ’em on your favorite platform’s application website. Keep in mind the various ammo/reloading/powder companies all have extensive data on their websites and often a related app too. We’re only scratching the surface here, so if you have a specific info need, chances are good you can find it at your favorite App store!