Installation Secrets

Once the sight is zeroed or replaced, I want to ensure it does not move under use. Most rear sights have a set screw. I like to drill a small detent on the slide for this screw to “nest” in to prevent movement.

There are three main types of front sights: dovetailed with a pin, dovetailed with no pin and staked. For dovetailed and pinned front sights, the pin must be removed beforehand so the sight can be moved. This pin is usually a 1/16″ roll pin; it can be pushed out with a “roll pin punch.” Now it can be removed and changed for a new type. Check with your supplier for a suitable replacement.

Staked front sights are not designed to move but are known to fall off on occasion. This is usually due to poor installation. I have a few tricks that make staked front sights stay in place.

First, I ensure the sight fits snugly in the slide mortise — the square pocket milled in the slide. The sight has a stud on the bottom; this is the tenon. The tenon should fit in the mortise with taps from a non-marring hammer. If it won’t fit, file a small amount off the tenon and try again. Once it slips in, remove the sight. Staking requires a special tool like the ones sold by Brownells. Before staking, I make a “V” notch in the bottom of the tenon with a file. This “V” allows the tool to nest and not slip. It also makes swaging the steel tenon easier.

For added security, I will add a small amount of JB Weld to the mortise. The adhesive will fill any voids in the fit and add security to the staked sight. Hammer strikes to the staking tool spreads the tenon. These are not heavy blows that could snap the sight. The “V” notch gives the process a good head start. After spreading the tenon, I clean up the excess JB Weld with a cotton swab and solvent. After a drying period, sand the excess tenon flush with the slide.

For more info: Brownells.com, WiltonTools.com, JBWeld.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner