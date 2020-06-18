As a cast-bullet shooter for more than 30 years, I’ve found myself shooting nothing but powder coated loads in recent years. A baked-on polymer coating, powder coating acts as lubricant for the projectile, allowing softer alloys to be driven faster and more accurately without leading a barrel. The concept and technology isn’t new, but it’s grown in popularity since Federal introduced the Syntech line of ammunition in 2017.

Combining a polymer synthetic jacket with clean-burning powders, the original lineup consisted of a trio of loads, including 115-gr. 9mm, 165-gr. 40 S&W and 230-gr. 45 Auto, followed by a 124-gr. 9mm option in 2018. The same year, Federal also introduced Syntech Action Pistol for competition — featuring heavier, flat-nose projectiles for knocking down steel targets.

In 2019, the lineup expanded again with Syntech Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC), Syntech Training Match and Syntech Defense, each wearing a different color synthetic jacket. The inventors of the shotshell color code, Federal chose red for its Syntech Range, PCC and Action Pistol loads; purple for Training Match; and blue for Defense.

With Syntech growing in popularity for all applications of shooting, Federal had the brilliant idea to pair it with one of its other popular ammunition lines for 2020.