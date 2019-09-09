Semi-Autos

Because they carry more ammunition and can be loaded faster, the semi-automatic is a more popular choice for a primary gun. Its primary disadvantage for people with issues of hand strength is the physical exertion required to load cartridges in the magazine and manipulate the slide. There are cartridge loaders to help with the first, and thankfully, you only have to manipulate the slide once to shoot at least as many rounds as your magazine holds.



Regardless of the platform, there are differences in features many people consider important. One of the primary ones is sights. Modern handguns are sold with a variety of sight patterns either loved, hated or tolerated by the forum jockeys, operators and competitive shooters. Most modern semis are sold with 3-dot sights. They are designed so the dot on the front sight should line up perfectly between and in line with the two dots on the rear sight. Usually the dots are white, but sometimes the front sight has a differentiating color from the rear sights helping the eye make the alignment more quickly. Another three-dot option are night sights, which are smaller but glow in the dark.



Some sights are all black. Some sights, such as the ones on most Glocks, have a U shape on the back sight with a dot on the front sight. Some sights have a dot in the center of the rear sight and a dot on the front sight aligned like a figure 8. There are lots of variations to these from guys who love to create a solution in search of a problem. The “operators” among us will tell us we need the rear sight to be of a shape we can snag on a pocket or seam of our jeans and use it to rack the slide in the event one of our hands becomes injured.



Opinions are abundant in favor of or against almost any one of those types. What really matters? That YOU become familiar with the sights on YOUR gun and how to align them quickly. This comes through practice, not through some magical sight type. One argument I’ve seen against three-dot sights is when you’re shooting five shots in a second, you don’t have time to figure out if the front sight is the one in the middle. For most of us, that’s not going to be a problem.

