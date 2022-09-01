Projectile Dysfunction

With Labor Day weekend approaching, serious hunters are heading to the gun range to make sure their hunting handgun or rifle is properly sighted — which is no small undertaking for some folks.

I’ve shot deer with handguns and rifles, and a couple of them were moving, so it is incumbent on anybody planning to stop live game to know where his/her bullet is going, and where it will punch a hole when it gets there.

However, there is much more to it than just sending bullets downrange.

Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of hours at the loading bench, cranking out everything from .38 Specials to .30-06 buck busters. It’s not necessarily rocket science, but it is science of a sort. Measured loads, consistent bullet weights (yeah, I actually do weigh my rifle bullets, and recently started doing the same with cast lead handgun bullets), good brass and the right propellant all play a role.

So, if my groups (or yours) open up like spilled marbles, clearly something has gone wrong. This is what range time and patience are for.

September is the right time to get this sorted out because in October or November, if you’re a hunter and a buck or bull wanders into your line of sight, you’ll be making a cold bore shot in less than ideal conditions. Everything has to work properly.