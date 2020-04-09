Rabbit! Field to Pot

Prepping

Skinnin’ a rabbit is simple. Don plastic gloves to keep hands clean and go to work. The coat is worn loose. Pull the stomach fur out, slice with small knife, strip hide up over head and down over tail. Off comes the pelt by cutting head and back legs off. A slit is made from anal canal through sternum. Evacuate the entrails. Centrifugal force works fine. Hang on firmly to the hind legs and whirl the opened-up rabbit swiftly. Scrape out the cavity. You’re done.

You have in your hand a parcel of prime meat ready for cooling. If snow is handy, rub carcass clean with the white stuff and secure cooled meat in game bag. Do not leave it in the snow to collect later. If magpies are in the area, they will discover your cache and devour as much as possible, starting with the tenderloins. I haven’t seen it, but I bet crows and ravens will also partake.

Secured in plastic bags, the field-dressed rabbits come home. Plop into cold saltwater with a little white vinegar, leaving as long as overnight in a cool spot. Vigorously rub dry with cloth towel. This step removes any clinging tissue. It’s so easy. Place the rabbit on a secure surface, such as a chopping block, and with heavy knife or cleaver, lop off bony lower leg parts. Section front and back legs where each meets back. Run a sharp knife tip right down the center of the backbone. Lift the flaps of skin on either side of the backbone and discard. This is the tough stuff.

Divide back legs. Split sternum to separate front legs. If the tailbone was not discarded in the field, slice it away from the back legs. Lying on the block are five pieces. Two front legs with rib cage attached. Two rear legs attached. One back. Ribs may be cut away with game shears. Wrap well for freezing, in plastic and then freezer paper, marked with date. Vacuum sealing is also fine. While a deep freeze should hold the meat for as long as a year, consume within six months.

A friend and I have a partnership. He does not hunt. I provide the rabbits. He does the barbeque. His grandfather taught him “pot boiling,” which his grandpa in turn learned from his grandfather who lived on a Southern plantation. We term it parboiling, which tenderizes the meat. My electric pressure cooker does the job in 15 minutes. Now the pieces are ready for grill or fry pan. To strip the meat entirely off of the bone for hasenpfeffer and stews, parboil or pressure cook longer. Recipes abound. One I have never tried is “Crispy Rabbit Ears.” Maybe someday.