Real Avid Smart-Jaws

First, you have to have the greatest general-purpose gun vise ever invented — the Real Avid Master Gun Vise. If you don’t have one, go get one. I’ll wait.

Now upgrade the vise “sleeves” to the new Smart-Jaws Reversible Multi-Fit sleeves — the “grippy” part that covers the steel vise jaws and protects your work from scratches and scrapes. The originals were pretty darn useful with closed cell foam on one side and hard plastic on the other — great for holding stuff firmly but gently and with a flip, rock solid for higher torque work.

The Smart-Jaws add new dimensions. On one side, the very firm infrastructure is covered with lightly textured, thin, rubberized material. Use this when you need flat surfaces for gripping. The opposing sides have various grooves of differing sizes cut horizontally, vertically and even diagonally — also rubberized. This is great for barrels, bolts, retaining rods, pins — you name it.

The handiest vise just got handier. RealAvid.com

