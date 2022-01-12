Retro Custom Guns: The Gunsmithing Trend

Cool Factor

Dave Laubert owner of Defensive Creations Gunsmithing put it this way, “I would imagine it all has to do with the demographic of the people behind the resurgence. The firearms industry is a little bored with the proliferation of plastic guns because they have no soul and are just not that interesting. Revolvers, like 1911s, have history and they are sexy because they are usually finely finished steel and exotic woods as the original designers meant them to be. They require skill, craftsmanship and passion to manufacture.

“Now I don’t want it to seem I am bashing the plastic guns — I am not. But they are tools just like the 1/2″ wrench or 10mm socket in your toolbox. If you lose it or break it, you just go to the store and buy another one.

“Guns made of steel and wood will stand the test of time as they always have! They are the icons just like old muscle cars. Technology may have made things slightly better, but the allure and attractiveness has been lost. A 2021 pickup will haul your ass around just as well, if not better than a 1961 Chevy truck, but the ’61 is way cooler!”

Dave makes some of the coolest custom S&W revolvers in the country. He’s had a run of great 3″ K-Frames converted from 4″ models. They are fitted with better sights he custom makes. The bluing and exotic wood grips are elegant — worthy of passing down a generation. You should check out his work.