Return Of The Pin Men!

In 1975, Richard Davis invited three dozen friends for an impromptu shoot. A few gun writers, including our own now-retired J.D. Jones, wrote it up and the rest was gun culture history. For a taste of that history, go here: www.americanhandgunner.com/1977issues/AHJF77.pdf



The match evolved, turning into a family-oriented event drawing hundreds of competitors. I had the pleasure of shooting it every year until 1998, when it faded into history. It faded, but didn’t disappear. In 2017 it was reinvigorated. Formerly known as The Second Chance Shoot, it was now The Pin Shoot. Evolution had occurred.



The simple wooden tables with five bowling pins of the mid-’70s have transmogrified into much more challenging three-tiered steel tables with “hostage pins” mixed into the array. Knock over a hostage, and a time penalty is added to your score. Fastest time wins, time starting from the blank gunshot signaling “Fire” to when your last pin hits the ground, as timed by a trio of range officers with stopwatches.



There are carbine and shotgun events (both slug and buck, no less) and even a submachine gun side event. But this magazine is American Handgunner and the handguns are really the core of the match, so we’ll focus there.



The targets are tenpins because they’re reactive and, when you think about it, anatomically correct. The bowling pin shape of the “K-zone” on the old FBI target was seen as encompassing the “vital areas.” Hold a bowling pin with its bottom level with your solar plexus, and you’ll see it widens to the width of a human heart at its fattest spot, and its neck is about level with the cervical spine. A hit anywhere on the pin would, on a man, pretty much solve your anti-personnel problems.



On the pin, though, you want more like within an inch of center, because an edge hit can spin it sideways, not only knocking over one of those hostage/penalty pins, but requiring more time-consuming shots to get the target pin the rest of the way off the table, as far as three feet back. That latter matter is why you want powerful ammo. You can enter as many of the following events as you want.