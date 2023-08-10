CNC Crusader

CNC machining is Ronnie Wells’ bailiwick. He builds and programs the machines as easily as LEGOs, to manufacture the parts he designs. There’s no middleman. He does it all! It’s his specialty. Talented people are said to be three-dimensional thinkers, but Ronnie is in the fourth realm, if not more.

Ronnie states he put Fermin’s rear sight on the back burner, figuring he would get back to it once other projects got underway. He tickled it here and there in his spare time, but not in a full-time capacity. Then, two things happened. Ronnie got caught up, sort of, and the industry was hit with untimely deaths and retirements of industry leaders in the past year. Ronnie decided it was time to finish the Garza sight blade project they started 4 years ago.

With the addition of more equipment and a Wire EDM machine, it changed the whole way they could think about manufacturing the sights. Ronnie stated, “this is a very tiny, precise part to make.”