A Step Back

Seventy-five years ago, you could buy a new standard model .22 auto-loading pistol from a new, unheard-of manufacturer. Called Sturm, Ruger &. Co., Bill Ruger designed the standard model .22 semi-auto pistol and advertised it in American Rifleman for a whopping $37.50. It was just the beginning for the small company.

Backed financially by Alex Sturm, Bill Ruger was the brains of the outfit. Starting with an initial $50,000 in seed money, Ruger designed, tooled up, built and sold the standard model pistol. It was the start of a huge, successful empire, and he did it all with no formal training in firearms design or manufacturing.

As a teenager, Ruger simply read everything he could find at the library on these subjects. Besides his mechanical and manufacturing genius, he was a savvy businessman, not scared of taking risks on what he thought the public wanted. Two cases in point, a single action revolver and his #1 single shot rifle. Ruger’s advisors thought him crazy for even considering such guns, but in the end, Bill Ruger was proven right.