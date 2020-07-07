Ruger’s LiteRack LCP II .22 LR

Get A Grip!

Texturing on the front, back and sides of the grip ensure you can hold the pistol securely while operating the trigger. Fixed front and rear sights are both black and integral to the slide. The gun ships with one 10-round magazine, a magazine loader and a pocket holster made from a textured material designed to keep the holster in your pocket when you draw the pistol. And the 10+1 capacity of .22 LR ammunition makes it a viable defensive weapon in the hands of someone who has trained and can shoot well.



It took a little getting used to for me to shoot the LCP II .22 LR consistently. Maybe that’s an advantage considering training is one of the natural roles of the gun. My challenge was there’s not enough real estate on the frame for my normally aggressive grip — I can only wrap two fingers around the gun’s grip and then use a modified teacup with my support hand. The more I shoot the gun, the better I get at adjusting for the small sights and grip, plus the smooth trigger pull makes it easy to keep sights on target through the break.



The ammo is inexpensive, and Ruger says it’s okay to dry-fire this gun, so practice, practice, practice. The sights, though bigger and better than those on the LCP and LCP II .380, are challenging for folks with old eyes. I know some people like all black sights, but my trifocals required a particular tilt of the head to find and focus on the front sight. It took some getting used to. Ruger says the LCP II .22 LR accepts all LCP II .380 accessories except magazines, and I found a couple of grip-activated lasers to fit to the front of the trigger guard. I think adding one would be a serious consideration if I were to make this a carry gun.