Ruger’s LiteRack LCP II .22 LR

The Price Of Small
As a trainer, I’ve encountered too many folks who bought small guns for the wrong reasons. If you’re not familiar with guns and wake up one day deciding you need to carry one for personal protection, a small gun fitting fit in your pocket is tempting.
It’s an all-to-common occurrence. Someone who figures out they want to get their license to carry, goes to a gun store, finds a pretty little gun, buys it and signs up for a concealed carry class with no prior instruction, is usually in for a struggle.
How hard can it be to shoot a gun? That’s what they think, but it turns out it’s challenging if you have little to hold on to, the gun kicks like a mule and you’ve had no instruction on stance, grip, sight alignment, breathing, trigger pull and follow through.
The Ruger LCP II .380 and the ECP 9mm are some of the easier to shoot and operate small guns on the market. But they’re still a lot to handle, especially if you have strength issues in your hands.