Ruger’s latest iteration of the pocket revolver is quite different from their all-steel SP101. I consider the Colt Detective Special, S&W Chiefs Special and the Ruger SP101 to be iconic pocket revolvers. The first two were later offered in lightweight versions, but Ruger took a different path. Instead of coming up with an aluminum/alloy-framed SP101, they started with a blank sheet of paper and came up with the LCR. If beauty is only in the eye of the beholder, I can’t imagine anyone finding any pleasing lines in the design of the LCR. But I’m an old-fashioned guy. It may be an ugly duckling, but actual use proves it to be a graceful swan.

When it comes to full-sized revolvers, the two most important things are good sights followed by a good trigger. When it comes to pocket pistols/revolvers, which will mostly be used close-up and very quickly, a great trigger is paramount. And the LCR has a great trigger. Ruger describes it thusly, “The patented friction reducing cam is a next-generation design in fire control systems that results in a smooth, non-stacking trigger pull.”

Ruger uses a monolithic frame made from aerospace-grade 7000 aluminum in all of its LCRs chambered in .22 LR, .22 WMR and .38 Spl.; however they move up to 400 stainless steel for the frames in the higher pressure .357 Mag., 9mm Luger and .327 Mag. Cylinders are made of stainless steel with weight-reducing flutes, and all of the operating parts are housed in a patented polymer fire control unit. This helps keep these pistols exceptionally lightweight. The original LCR features a concealed hammer for easier pocket carry, and double-action-only operation. However, to accommodate those of us who like the option of being able to manually cock the gun for deliberate fire, the LCR was joined by the LCRx models, featuring an exposed hammer. The next natural step was models offered with adjustable sights, which are certainly handy to have on any revolver used for field carry. All LCRs have cushioned wraparound rubber grips for maximum shooting comfort.

Ruger offers both the SP101 and the LCR chambered in .327 Federal Magnum. The .327’s felt recoil may be less than that with the .357, but it’s still a handful and especially so in the 16-oz. LCR .327. However, there is good news and more good news when it comes to both of these pocket guns. The first good news is we don’t always have to shoot full-house .327 loads, while the second bit of good news is these revolvers also work exceptionally well with .32 Mag., .32 S&W Long and even the diminutive .32 S&W. I have been pleasantly surprised how well the shorter cartridges perform.