Sage Advice

You did well driving nails, young Rodney,” the Senior Member remarked. “Tell me, how strongly did you grip the hammer? Were you using 40% of your strength, 70%, 100%?”

“I haven’t the slightest idea. Never gave it a thought.”

“And yet you must have got it right. The hammer didn’t slip out of your hand and go flying. There was enough flexibility in your wrist and arm to make tiny corrections to your aim in order to hit the nail squarely, which you did. Most of the time.”

“So, what are you saying?”

“Just this. Your grip on the hammer was strong enough to keep it under full control. Yet it wasn’t so stiff and rigid as to lose the flexibility to strike accurately. And you figured it out without a lot of overthinking about strength percentages.”

Rodney thought this over. “Are you saying I have some sort of inborn natural instinct in using a hammer?”

“Not at all. It’s a skill you learned. How did you learn to drive nails? From reading magazines? Taking lessons?”

Rodney had to think a minute. He hadn’t given five seconds’ thought to how he had learned to use a hammer. “I guess I watched my dad, and then I just started doing it, getting better with experience.”

“You learned by experience. Learn to grip a pistol the same way — strongly enough the pistol doesn’t shift in your hand while firing, and with enough flexibility to correct small errors even during a fast string of fire. You learn by shooting, not reading.”

“What are you saying, Old One, do novices need no instruction at all?”

“If the novice is lucky, there’ll be a coach to point out obvious errors. The most common error this old-timer sees with beginners is taking too low a grip on the gun. Sometimes there’ll be a gap between the web of the shooting hand and the tang on the rear of the grip. The web of the hand should press firmly against the grip tang.”

“Why is this important?”

“It helps form a consistent grip, and consistency, as you know, is the key to accuracy. And it helps control recoil, so the gun doesn’t shift in the hand while shooting. But enough talk youngster, I see a shooting bay just opened up and you better grab it quick!”

