Saying Goodbye To 2020 Is Worth Celebrating

The direction of the country, and quite possibly the future of your Second Amendment rights, is up for grabs in Georgia next Tuesday, Jan. 5, when voters will decide a special election for two U.S. Senate seats to determine whether Republicans or Democrats hold the majority.

If Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hold onto their seats, the Senate will be a barrier to passage of Joe Biden’s anti-gun agenda and other far Left programs. If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win those seats, the 50-50 Senate tie will invariably be broken by Kamala Harris in her role as President of the Senate.

Before anyone argues, “it isn’t over, yet,” let’s just presume Biden and Harris will be sworn into office Jan. 20 barring a last-minute miracle.

If you live in Georgia and value your gun rights, you need to vote. Pay no attention to anybody telling you not to vote as a protest of a crooked system. Warnock and Ossoff will support Biden’s gun control package. Perdue and Loeffler will oppose it.