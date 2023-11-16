Seasoned Guns

Pampered?

We do everything in our control to keep our guns that way, too. Inevitably, they will earn scars, scraps and scuffs with use. But something funny transpires. As time ticks by, what once bothered the hell out of us helps us enjoy our gun more. Battle scars make the gun feel real with its memory-jarring properties, acknowledging time spent together on various adventures.

Perhaps this evidence is proof we used our guns the way they were intended. The blemishes remind us of when we looked forward to hiking and humping over hill and dale all day.

That long furrow on the stock rekindles memories from when you dropped your rifle, dragging the biggest buck you ever shot down the mountain as your fingers gingerly stroke the deep gouge. You remember never being so tired or thirsty from your efforts. You’ll never forget the dull, metallic clang your rifle made as it fell on the sharp-edged rocks.

Someday, your grandson will love hearing the story — seeing, touching and feeling the actual gouge — giving credence to your story as you hold the rifle at arm’s length for both of you to examine and glance up to the 10-point bruiser hanging on your wall.